As students return to campus at Bowling Green State University for spring semester, coronavirus safety issues remain a priority.
“Our standard has been, if you’re feeling sick, stay home, or within your residence hall room. That is for faculty, staff and students. That’s our first line of defense,” Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer, said. “We’re making the health choice the easy choice, by making it easy to stay home if you’re having any questions, or get tested. The more we can make it easy and convenient the better the compliance we get to slow down the virus.”
Spring semester classes started Monday.
Batey is pleased with the fall semester statistics. There’s a 4% positivity rate, while he said that the state is showing 17%.
Batey said that there had been confusion in some of the local communities about the reported numbers. The numbers reported by the university are for all of BGSU, which with the many virtual options, could be students, faculty or staff located anywhere. He recommended using the Wood County Health Department website for location based data.
A new online reporting dashboard was rolled out on Tuesday. Between Jan. 1-10 there were 183 cases of COVID-19 reported, with 170 students, four faculty and nine staff having positive tests.
The previous period, Dec. 23-31, had 46 positive results, with 37 students, three faculty and six staff.
Batey pointed out that the date is key, because it’s indicative of the new at-home testing kit results. In total, there were 3,684 tests given.
There were more than 100 positive results from the more than 2,300 kits sent, the rest were done in person.
The rollout of the home test kits was not perfect, Batey said, with the biggest problem was in shipping. Even though they were shipped next-day, many still hadn’t arrived at students’ homes four days later, he said.
They were allowed to come to Bowling Green and be tested on arrival, Batey said. There was testing going on all last week on campus.
Those with positive test results were told to quarantine before returning to campus.
One of the biggest challenges last semester was dealing with individuals with mild symptoms living off campus.
“In the fall, when it came to off-campus students, we were really focused on randomized sampling,” Batey said. “We never really netted a whole lot of positives doing that. Our positivity results stayed very low.”
Batey wanted accurate numbers to be a priority.
“We saw some issues where students who were having symptoms really struggled to get in to get a test in a timely fashion,” Batey said. “What we found with that is when it’s hard to get a test quickly and efficiently, that creates that issue where they are more likely, over time, to go, ‘Well, I’m going back to work, even if I’m still having mild symptoms, because I wasn’t able to get a test. I’ll just chalk it up to a common cold and go back to work.’”
In addition to the at-home testing, there is the Falcon Health Center for tests, as well as off-campus locations. Keeping it free for students was also key, Batey said.
“That’s where we really worked for this semester, to make testing as widely available and as easy and convenient as possible, for all faculty, staff and students,” Batey said. “We can get them in and get them tested easily, conveniently and for free. It makes getting tested the easy choice. We’ve seen a lot of uptake in utilizing that strategy. So that’s going to be our strategy going forward.”
Vaccinations are also starting. Some students, who are in the nursing program and assisting with testing, have already been vaccinated, but Batey said it’s going to be a challenge.
“That’s a tricky one right now for us,” Batey said. “We’re in regular conversations with the Wood County Hospital and Wood County Health Department. They are rolling out their vaccination plans. The majority of our population at BGSU probably doesn’t fall into either the 1A or 1B categories.”
Those categories are for nursing home residents, health care workers, first responders and people who are 65 and older.
Batey said that it could be “quite some time before we can hold large vaccination clinics.”