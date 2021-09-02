In the first coronavirus update of the academic year, Bowling Green State University is reporting 44 positive student cases.
There are zero faculty and two staff reports from Aug. 26-31.
The BGSU COVID-19 dashboard is updated every Wednesday.
The dashboard is also reporting vaccination rates.
There are 54.8% reported student vaccinations, with 43.2% confirmed.
There are 70% of reported vaccinations of BGSU students living in residence halls, with 60% confirmed.
For faculty and staff vaccinations, there are 65% reported.
There are five students isolated in university housing, as of Tuesday, with 90% of beds available.
There are nine students quarantined in residence halls, as of Tuesday.
Isolation separates individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 from others to minimize the spread of the virus. Quarantine separates individuals who have been exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19 from the general public. All residence hall students are offered on-campus quarantine and isolation space. Students may choose to return home.
The dashboard tracks weekly case numbers reported to BGSU, on-campus students in isolation and quarantine, current face covering requirements, state and local case rates and community vaccination rates.
The Falcon Health Center is offering free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccines Monday through Friday.
This fall, BGSU students, faculty and staff can pick up a free, at-home COVID-19 test with results in 15 minutes. The tests are available across campus and can be picked up at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, the Jerome Library, the Student Recreation Center and the front desks of residence halls.
BGSU is offering free, on-campus testing inside the Bowen-Thompson Student Union on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. These tests are administered by appointment only.
In August, BGSU launched its vaccine incentive program, #VaxBGSU. Prizes, including full tuition for four years, will continue to be awarded over the next five weeks.
The BGSU COVID response hotline is 419-372-3000, or email health@bgsu.edu.