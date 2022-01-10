Bowling Green State University this month released the names of local students who earned dean’s list honors for summer 2021.

Students from Wood County included:

Bowling Green: Ashlyn Reinoehl , Brittnee Rourke, Cody Stults, Gina Lambert, Marina Kimmel, McKenna Casson, Mycah Blevins, Neil Curry, Sharon Simon, Skylar Lee, Sunshine Griffin, Kendell Davis, Ashleigh Diefenbach, Carter Wittig and David Wirt

Pemberville: Natalie Wilging

Grand Rapids: Emma Brown

Perrysburg: Megan Kahl

Weston: Aaron Good, Hailey Dickinson and Shane Tobar

Luckey: Luke Soltesz

Portage: Natalie Beaverson

Rossford: Hannah Radwanski

North Baltimore: Valerie Buchanan

