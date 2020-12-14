Full-time undergraduate students at Bowling Green State University who demonstrate a high level of excellence in academic work have their names placed on the academic dean’s list.
The requirement for achieving the academic dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.5 or above in the preceding semester with no fewer than 12 credit hours per semester included in the grade point average computation.
The following Wood County residents made the summer dean’s list.
Bowling Green: Danielle Jensen, Holly Cipolla, Jeffrey Householder, Kathryn Dobbs, Layla Hager, Paige McVay, Ryan Hall, Sharon Simon, Tyler Burner, Kendall Brodie, Aidan Hassett, Rowan Wicks, Phillip Funtulis, Hannah Grunden, Colin Albanese, Emily Crook, Ayla Arrington.
Cygnet: Austin Miller
Risingsun: Ashley Adams
Rossford: Helaina Krishna
Luckey: Danielle Miranda
Perrysburg: Megan Lewis, Victor Paredes, Cassidy Schling, Johnathon Bergstrom, Connor Meredith, Kayla Laumann
Weston: Isabella Bean
North Baltimore : Zachary Meggitt, Megan Ernsberger