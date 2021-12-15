For the ninth time, Bowling Green State University is being recognized as a “green college” by the Princeton Review for its commitment to sustainability.
The university has been named to the 2022 Princeton Review “Guide to Green Colleges,” earning a 95 out of 99 rating. The university is one of only 420 schools nationwide, and the only one in northwest Ohio, to earn the designation for 2022.
First debuted in 2010, the rankings serve as a guide for students interested in attending colleges with strong commitments to the environment and sustainability.
“This is an honor the BGSU campus community should truly be proud of,” said Dr. Nicholas Hennessy, manager of sustainability at BGSU. “Through environmentally effective practices and policies, the university continues to deliver on its commitment to create public good by shaping environmentally minded students.”
To be considered for the guide, BGSU submitted a competitive application with data highlighting how the university works to reduce its carbon footprint while providing an environmentally beneficial student experience. BGSU was also required to outline how it prepares students for citizenship in an environmentally conscious world and show how environmentally friendly the university’s policies are.
“Earning this recognition is not an easy task,” Hennessy said. “Thanks to the hard work, dedication and efforts of the campus community, BGSU continues to prove time and time again that reducing its carbon footprint through reduced carbon dioxide emissions is of major importance.”
With sustainability becoming an increasingly important factor in a student’s decision to apply to or attend a school, future Falcons can feel confident knowing that BGSU continues to seek out ways to protect the environment.
“The continued recognition by the Princeton Review shows the value BGSU places in being sustainable and its investment in making it a priority,” Hennessy said. “Whether in the classroom or through student organizations, students who come to BGSU will leave with a better understanding of how to protect the environment and lead meaningful lives.”
For more information, and to view the University’s Climate Action Plan, visit BGSU.edu.