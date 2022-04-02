Animation Career Review has again ranked Bowling Green State University among the best animation schools in Ohio and the nation. For 2022, BGSU was ranked in the top 20% at No. 19 among public schools for animation in the nation. BGSU is ranked No. 12 in the Midwest.
The School of Art at BGSU offers a Bachelor of Arts, a Bachelor of Fine Arts, or a minor in Digital Arts. A Master of Fine Arts in Digital Arts is also available for graduate students.
BGSU also ranked in the top 50 nationally among schools offering an animation-related BFA, the top 25 nationally among schools offering an animation-related BA, at No. 10, and the Top 25 nationally among schools offering an animation-related MFA.
The University’s programs for aspiring animators and designers include a BA in digital arts and a BFA in digital arts specializing in one of three areas of focus: animation, gaming and virtual environments or interdisciplinary digital art. Graduate programs include a MFA in art with a major in digital arts exploring computer animation, gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), physical computing, visualization, virtual worlds and hybrid media.
The University’s digital arts labs, housed in the Wolfe Center for the Arts, are state-of-the-art and feature industry-standard software. BGSU graduates have secured leading jobs as animators, modelers, texture and concept artists and technical directors in 3D studios, interactive gaming companies and virtual reality labs. They also work in the interactive web and app development field, creating educational, education-based and commercial mobile apps and websites.
In recent years, graduates have been hired by companies such as DreamWorks Animation, Blue Sky Studios, Volition, DNA Productions, Blizzard and Apple. Many graduates have also started their own businesses.
This year marks ACR’s 11th annual rankings for animation. The company considered 199 schools with animation programs from across the country in this year’s rankings. The criteria used for the 2022 rankings included academic reputation, employment data, depth and breadth of the program faculty, value as it relates to tuition and indebtedness, admission selectivity and graduation rate.