Discover the long history of the Sentinel-Tribune with the Wood County Sentinel-Tribune Commemoration Project on display starting now at the Wood County District Public Library.
The project, put together by graduate students from Bowling Green State University, will be exhibited in the entrance of the Wood County District Public Library and run until June 28.
Inspired by its role as a county institution from the 1860s to now, the exhibit presents artifacts from the Sentinel-Tribune along with major headlines and information from the paper’s past.
In addition to the display, research and documents on the Sentinel-Tribune are available on the project’s digital exhibit website. The website includes additional articles, photos and oral history interviews with current Sentinel-Tribune editor Debbie Rogers and publisher Karmen Concannon. The project’s website also provides educational materials on the exhibit for a more interactive experience.
Both the library and digital exhibit are free to the public. For information, email cassant@bgsu.edu or visit https://woodcountysentineltribunecommemoration.omeka.net.