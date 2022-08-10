Kefa Otiso

Kefa Otiso’s work will examine the human side of algal blooms, including evaluating how water quality research can inform lawmakers, what public policy already exists and how data can be applied to future policy to help correct the issue.

 BGSU photo

As western Lake Erie experiences another harmful algal bloom, Bowling Green State University researchers are using multiple scientific disciplines to compare and contrast toxic algae’s effects, both locally and abroad.

A recent BGSU-led research trip to Kenya examined water quality in Lake Victoria, which, despite large climate differences from the North American Great Lakes, experiences HABs just like the western basin of Lake Erie does.

