Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers’ contract was extended three years during Friday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
The trustees noted the many statistics associated with Rogers’ navigation of changes during the pandemic — but the president credited staff with those successes.
“I’m certainly humbled by the commitment the board has made and the faith of the leadership team to continue to move forward. I attribute our successes to the group of individuals working at this institution, working with their colleagues at this institution, that are focused on being student centered, focused on finding a way through this challenging time and making higher ed available to students,” Rogers said.
BGSU is up 1.6% in headcount from fall 2019, with 20,232 students enrolled for the fall 2020 academic term. The university’s retention rate saw an even larger increase, up 2.3% from 2019, with a 79.4% overall retention rate, the highest in a century.
“We’ve tried to remain flexible, adaptable, with our faculty and staff,” Rogers said. “We’ve been flexible and adaptable with our students. In some ways we are inventing what the future of higher ed may be. We’ve got creative and innovative people focused on being so darn sure that we are here providing a great future for our students. It’s the people of Bowling Green State University.”
The trustees, in recognizing BGSU’s highest enrollment in a decade, the highest student retention rate in the university’s history, U.S. News and World Report and Wall Street Journal rankings and the near completion of the successful Changing Lives for the World campaign, unanimously voted to extend Rogers’ contract to June 2026.
Given the challenges with coronavirus, the board and Rogers agreed to forego a raise to his base salary. A contribution of 32.5% of Rogers’ salary was directed to his deferred compensation.
“In a pre-COVID-19 world, these achievements are remarkable. Given that President Rogers has continued to elevate BGSU’s national reputation, enhance the university’s quality of its academic profile, and hit enrollment and retention records during a global pandemic is nothing less than extraordinary,” said Board of Trustees Chair Betty Montgomery.
Rogers’ base salary is $480,000.
As he did last year, Rogers gifted his full annual performance bonus of $60,000 to the BGSU Foundation in support of BGSU diversity and belonging initiatives and student scholarships, totaling $144,900 in bonus returns to BGSU in Rogers’ presidency.
The many changes brought about by the pandemic are reflected in the budgets.
Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Finance and Administration Sherideen Stoll explained how the 2020 budget was in flux compared to previous years.
A major impact would continue to be made by $24 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money over the next year. That is composed of $6.59 million in Student Emergency Grant Aid, $6.59 million in Institutional Higher Ed Emergency Relief Fund and $10.8 million in State Block Grant Pass Thru.
Almost $11 million of the Student Emergency Grant Aid and Institutional Higher Ed Emergency Relief Fund money was used in the 2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30, and the remainder of the CARES Act funds will be used in the current FY2021.
“The rest we kept because we knew we could have some additional emergency needs,” Stoll said. “This (the $11 million) is what we’ve been using for all the stuff we had to pay for, all the PPE, the software licenses, the audio, video, microphones, computers and tents, and it just goes on.”
Stoll also talked about the additional hourly wages that also accumulated in the transformation of the university, from new safety signage to the Plexiglas dividers on all the tables in the student union.
She also explained the top 10 Educational and General Fund budgeted to actual expenditures, which ended with a $1.9 million deficit from the budgeted expectation, a number that was lower than expected.
Some of the many changes came in the form of a $2.9 million loss in State Share of Instruction funding. Meanwhile undergraduate student tuition revenue increased by $4.5 million over the previous year. Personnel salaries and benefits were also $1.8 million less than anticipated, but retirements were also up, resulting in $2.9 million in additional costs.
In other business, the board authorized refinancing of outstanding bonds to continue capital projects associated with the current Campus Master Plan. This includes ongoing work on the ITS Infrastructure Master Plan, enabling moves for the eventual demolition of the Administration Building, and building repairs for the College Park Office Building, the Moore Musical Arts Center, Tucker Communications Center and plans for the Technology Building replacement.
The board also approved name changes related to the Maurer Center in recognition of the leadership and contributions of additional donors, friends and alumni.