Orr

Bowling Green State University professor Shannon Orr recently authored a case study on keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes. It was honored by academic journal Case Studies in the Environment with its top prize article for 2021.

 Photo by J.D.Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

A Bowling Green State University professor is being recognized for her award-winning research into the various competing interests for keeping Asian carp out of the Great Lakes — an idea that started with a classroom discussion.

Shannon Orr, a professor of political science at BGSU, often used the example of invasive Asian carp and the threat they pose to the Great Lakes to explore the intricacies of environmental policy.

