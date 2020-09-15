Bowling Green State University will hold a virtual homecoming experience, Oct. 1-4.
“We also recognize that it is not in the best interest of public health – and the health of those who plan to attend Homecoming – to move forward with an in-person homecoming in 2020,” said President Rodney Rogers. “As we work through this global pandemic, this fall semester is unlike any other. To slow the spread of this virus, we know that hosting large events, bringing alumni and friends together across the nation, could lead to community spread.”
Activities will include:
• A virtual Falconland experience.
• A Freddie and Frieda 5K run.
• Faculty will be offering online mini-master classes.
• Join alumni and friends who are brewmasters, offering at-home beer tastings.
• Freddie, Frieda and SICSIC will be doing a live virtual chat.
• There will also be virtual escape rooms, yoga and meditation, music playlists by decades, mail-in arts and crafts, TED Talks and podcasts recommended by faculty and staff, cooking lessons by BGSU Dining and social media contests.
Homecoming will also kick off BGSU One Day: The Homecoming Edition. The day of giving will start on Oct. 1 at 6 a.m. and go for 36 hours.