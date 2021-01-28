Bowling Green State University’s online criminal justice master’s program, for the second consecutive year, is ranked 12th in the country in the U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings, which were released Tuesday.
The online bachelor’s and education programs through the University’s eCampus also remain nationally ranked at Nos. 53 and 72, respectively, and among the best in Ohio and have been named 2021 U.S. News Best Online Programs. The programs were ranked 80th and 96th, respectively, last year.
“These rankings reinforce that our students are receiving a world-class education at Bowling Green State University,” said Joe B. Whitehead, Jr., provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs. “As a public university committed to creating public good, we work every day to ensure that a BGSU education is accessible in person and online and prepares our graduates to lead productive and meaningful lives. This ranking reaffirms that we’re delivering a high-quality education, and I applaud our faculty and staff for their hard work and dedication to student success.
“Our highly successful eCampus, which includes our online criminal justice master’s program will continue to meet the needs of our current and prospective BGSU students.”
BGSU offers an eCampus option for students that features seven-week courses year-round with six different start dates. eCampus offers 21 degree programs and 15 certificate/endorsement programs. So, even while taking classes part time, students can earn a Master of Science in criminal justice in less than two years by taking the 11 required courses.
“We are very excited when any of our campus-affiliated programs get recognized by the U.S. News & World Report,” said Paul Cesarini, assistant vice provost of BGSU’s Online and Summer Academic Programs.“In this case, it’s no surprise because the master of criminal justice program has always been quite strong. It was ranked No. 12 last year as well, which is no small task. That’s quite impressive, and when you combine that structure and flexibility of eCampus with the strength of these programs, along with their subject matter experts and their highly skilled program faculty, and it’s become a really winning combination — a really formidable presence for distance education in the region right now.”
Also, BGSU’s undergraduate business program in the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business was recognized by the publication as one of the nation’s best in November. The U.S. News & World Report ranked the undergraduate business program as No. 180 in the nation.
The university’s undergraduate computer science program was ranked No. 230 by U.S. News & World Report in its initial ranking of undergraduate computer science programs in November.
U.S. News & World Report rankings evaluate degree-granting online programs and regionally accredited institutions to compile these rankings.