Through its BGSU One Day fundraising initiative, Bowling Green State University received more than $1.4 million in gifts from alumni and supporters were raised during the 36-hour online campaign held April 6-7.
“Every year, we are inspired by and grateful for the generosity of our alumni and friends,” said Pam Conlin, vice president for University Advancement. “This year, when so many have endured personal challenges, we are honored to have far surpassed our $1 million goal to benefit our students and programs. Once again, our Falcon family demonstrated their enthusiastic commitment to support BGSU.”
More than 2,830 gifts contributed to the $1.46 million total – nearly doubling the number of gifts made in BGSU One Day 2020. Also critical to this year’s success was the more than 100 challenge and match gifts that created appealing opportunities for donors to leverage their contributions and impact.
“Our record-setting fundraising total and number of gifts secured through this annual event engaged an increasing number of Falcon supporters,” Conlin said. “BGSU One Day provides opportunities for everyone to make gifts, in any amount, and feel good about helping to move our University and our students forward.”
Of this year’s total, nearly $520,000 was raised for student scholarships across the university, increasing the accessibility and affordability of a BGSU education for current and future students.
An additional $30,000 was contributed to the Student Emergency Fund, which supports current students who are experiencing financial hardships, accidents, illnesses or other emergency situations that jeopardize their ability to remain at BGSU. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has prioritized requests related to housing and food, as well as reliable internet access for those with remote and online classes.
Other gifts supported professional development opportunities, experiential learning programs, research, learning communities, mental health resources, diversity and belonging initiatives, student organizations, athletics and club sports, student media, and each of the University’s colleges and academic units, among many other programs.
“Our fifth BGSU One Day brought such tradition and excitement among our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends,” BGSU President Rodney Rogers said. “Falcons in all 50 states and around the globe stepped up to support our mission to create public good. Our learning community is so thrilled and honored to have raised $1,458,247 from 2,836 gifts, which are two record-breaking accomplishments. The success of BGSU One Day is not just measured in dollars and cents, but in the commitment of our supporters to move our University forward.”
In the previous four years of BGSU One Day, a total of $2.5 million was raised for the University, including nearly $900,000 in gifts during the 2020 One Day event.
“When Falcons come together, they change lives,” said Karen Rohr, assistant vice president for alumni engagement and annual giving. “One Day demonstrates that every gift matters. Collectively, this generous support has an immediate and meaningful impact on the programs and initiatives that directly benefit our students.
“We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make BGSU One Day such a resounding success this year. We are grateful to all our One Day Ambassadors, our match and challenge gift donors, those who helped share the word on social media and all those who gave, no matter the size of your gift. It all made a difference.”