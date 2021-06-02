This summer, Bowling Green State University is offering third through eighth-grade students the opportunity to enhance their learning in math, reading, science and social studies though virtual Academic Enrichment Camps.
Registration is open for sessions in June and July, with all subject areas being offered in both sessions. Students may participate in up to two content areas free of charge thanks to a donor.
BGSU Academic Enrichment Camps are taught and designed by trained teachers who are experts in their field. During the camps, students will work directly with a camp instructor and same-age peers, enjoying a variety of activities to pique their interest in learning and deepen their knowledge. Access to the internet and an electronic device, like a laptop, is required.
Session One runs June 14-25 and Session Two runs July 12-23. During the camps, students will meet virtually with an instructor every day for one hour over the course of two weeks. Students will engage in conversations, activities and hands-on projects as they learn and meet classmates virtually. Students will be separated into their own cohort based on grade, content level and prior subject knowledge.
Students attending the camps will have a "Camp Crate" mailed to their home with supplies needed for the duration of the program. Each Crate will include a camp T-shirt, supplies box with writing utensils, BGSU journal, dry erase board and marker, ruler, graph paper and more. Depending on program enrollment, campers may also receive additional supplies, including reading materials, science fair and investigation items, geography and social studies materials or manipulatives needed for making sense of mathematical ideas.
For more information on this and other available camps and programs, visit BGSU's Pre-College Programs website.