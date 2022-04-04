Bowling Green State University has released the name of its fall graduates.
Students from Wood County who earned a degree include:
Bowling Green: Keyonte’ Ashford, Associate of Science; Ashlyn Reinoehl, Bachelor of Arts; Darrion Cole, Bachelor of Arts; Sharon Simon, Bachelor of Arts; Skylar Lee, Bachelor of Arts; Cassandra Castillo, Bachelor of Science; Joseph Ciriello, Bachelor of Science; Evelyn Loyola, Bachelor of Science in Education; Jason Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology; Colton Spearman, Bachelor of Science in Technology; Nathan Orleskie, Bachelor of Science in Technology; Kelly Lawrie, Doctor of Education; Colin Campbell, Master of Arts; Eileen Diggins, Master of Arts; Holly Macfarlane, Master of Arts; John Pierandozzi, Master of Arts; Kayla Fox, Master of Arts; Kelsie Hoagland, Master of Arts; Lindsey Freier, Master of Arts; Nicholas Piscitelli, Master of Arts; Elizabeth Pluff, Master of Education; Ryan Watson, Master of Education; Gillian Ross, Master of Science; Annalyn Valantine, Bachelor of Science; Megan Arnold, Doctor of Philosophy;
Jacob Dewitt, Bachelor of Arts; Audrey Swanson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Tyler Worthington, Associate of Arts; Tyler Worthington, Associate of Science; Kelly Hayden, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Aleksei Luchinsky, Master of Science; Megan Carmen, Bachelor of Science; Aidan Hassett, Bachelor of Science; Emily Garcia, Master of Arts; Amy Gilbert, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Connor Rogowski, Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Megan Swartz, Bachelor of Science; Jason Miller, Master of Business Administration; Morghan Strayer, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Moore, Bachelor of Arts; Bethany Horen, Bachelor of Arts; Emily Chmelovski, Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Konecny, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Amal Shaheen, Graduate Certificate in TESOL; Sarah Cox, Bachelor of Science in Education; Jonathon Froman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Nathan Neal, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Morgan Snider, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies; and Diata Burns, Bachelor of Science in Education
Jerry City: Andrew Arnold, Bachelor of Science in Education
Luckey: Seth Welch, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Isabella Patchett, Bachelor of Science in Education; Samantha Sandwisch, Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Joshua Bell, Master of Health Services Administration; Elizabeth Romanin, Graduate Certificate in Autism Spectrum Disorders; and Elizabeth Romanin, Master of Education
Portage: Clayton Brown, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management
Rossford: Kennedy Durco, Bachelor of Science in Education; Emma Kieper, Bachelor of Science in Education; and Hannah Radwanski, Bachelor of Science in Education
Walbridge: Samantha Curavo, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies; and Jennifer Taylor, Master of Business Administration
Grand Rapids: Mitchell Lenke, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration’ Jacob Weinmann, Master of Business Administration; and Chayce Tussing, Associate of Technical Study
Haskins: Kevin Vollmar, Master of Business Administration; Zane Jennings, Associate of Arts; Zane Jennings, Associate of Science; Alexis Decker, Bachelor of Arts; Alexandria Miller, Associate of Arts; Alexandria Miller, Associate of Science
Perrysburg: Katherine Bytwerk, Bachelor of Applied Health Science; Courtney Swisher, Bachelor of Arts; Hallie Ruby, Bachelor of Arts; Margaret O’Brien, Bachelor of Arts; Megan Kahl, Bachelor of Science in Education; Lauren Diehl, Master of Business Administration; Cameron George, Bachelor of Arts; Noah Williams, Bachelor of Arts; Haley Riddle, Master of Arts; Taylor Gilcher, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Maximilian Cunnings, Associate of Arts; Maximilian Cunnings, Associate of Science; Emma Perkins, Bachelor of Science in Education; Amber Molina, Master of Science in Criminal Justice; Travis Enos, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brian Maxwell, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Joel Arakaki, Master of Arts; Sydney Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Communication Disorders; Tyler Sams, Bachelor of Arts; Travis Durham, Bachelor of Arts; Amy Hamman, Master of Business Administration;
Cassidy Ferguson, Associate of Arts; Cassidy Ferguson, Associate of Science; Connor Carson, Master of Business Administration; Antonio Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Technology; Sherri Williamson, Graduate Reading Endorsement Certificate; Sherri Williamson, Master of Education; Timothy Struffolino, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Sean Haase, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Maryann Jajou, Bachelor of Science in Education; Rachael Sattler, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Alexander Wlodarski, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Abdullah Rimawi, Bachelor of Science; and Lance Vought, Master of Business Administration
Weston: Dawson Wohler, Bachelor of Arts; Martina Nigh, Bachelor of Applied Health Science; and Henry Adler, Associate of Science
Northwood: Russell Molter, Bachelor of Science; and Jami Foote, Bachelor of Science
Fostoria: Henry Matthews, Master of Arts
North Baltimore: Tyler Stimmel Bachelor of Science in Business Administration