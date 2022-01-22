Students on the Bowling Green State University Model UN team recently won an award for their performance at the 2021 American Model UN Conference (AMUN) in Chicago.
Representing three countries total, the team of 15 students won for their “Exceptional Representation of Jordan” in the conference’s General Assembly First Committee. Comprised of members of the University’s International Relations Organization (IRO), BGSU students competed against more than 900 students from over 100 universities.
“It is truly is an honor to have won this award with my team,” said Sophia Stockham, senior and BGSU Model UN team president. “My teammates worked so hard, and I’m thrilled to see how far we have come. Hearing different ideas and drafting solutions together really makes you aware of important issues in today’s society, and how we can come together to fix them. I know my experiences through this organization have prepared me not only for my future career but also helped me grow as a person as well.”
A simulation of the real United Nations, AMUN requires “delegates” to write resolutions on current global issues facing the UN. Participants then negotiate with students representing other countries to establish agreements and understandings. AMUN also replicates UN security councils, both past and present.
“It is so gratifying to see these students earn this recognition as a team,” said Marc Simon, IRO advisor and associate professor of Political Science at BGSU. “The award is the direct result of collaborative teamwork and a passion for learning. The hard work and dedication of these students is something to be admired, and I’ve enjoyed watching them grow in skill and confidence.”
In addition to team competition, BGSU Model UN team members also represented the country of Guinea on the 1973 Historical Security Council. The simulation included a “crisis” segment, which ran from 1-6 a.m.
“BGSU Model UN students walk away with life skills to support them in nearly every career path and situation,” Simon said. “From critical thinking to public speaking and cultural understanding, students develop and hone the necessary skills required for daily communication and articulating and understanding different points of view.”
The BGSU Model UN team has attended the AMUN Conference since 2001.