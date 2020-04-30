As parents school children at home during Ohio’s stay-at-home order, one challenge can persist: math.
Bowling Green State University students are stepping up to help.
Math Education students in the College of Education and Human Development, who are also members of the Bowling Green Council of Teachers of Mathematics, are offering free help. The council is a university student organization that promotes professional development for aspiring mathematics teachers.
By tweeting council members at @BGSU_CTM, anyone – students, parents and others – can get their math questions answered.
“It’s our way of sharing our talents and skills with the community,” said Dawn Shinew, dean of the College of Education and Human Development. “We’re all in this together, and we want to help.”