A Bowling Green State University instructor is returning to the television series “Cold Justice,” airing on Oxygen.
Tonya Rider has over 26 years of experience as a detective working for the Toledo Police Department in the Crimes against Persons/Homicide unit.
During her career, she received a Meritorious Service Medal for her work on a high profile cold case homicide investigation. The case involved the murder of a Catholic nun by Father Gerald Robinson, who was convicted of killing her in 2006.
In addition to her work as a homicide detective, Rider’s passion to help others took her to TPD’s Sexual Assault Unit where she successfully obtained hundreds of sexual assault convictions, including more than three Federal Internet Crimes Against Children’s convictions while working in conjunction with the United States Secret Service.
Since 2009, she has served as a consultant to the State of Ohio Attorney General on Sexual Assault Investigations.
She retired from the Toledo Police Department in 2016, and is a full-time instructor at BGSU in the Forensic Investigations Program.
Oxygen kicks off a new season of its highest-rated series “Cold Justice” on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Working alongside local law enforcement from across the country, the “Cold Justice” team has helped bring about 21 convictions and 49 arrests.
From Executive Producers Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer and Magical Elves, the true crime investigative series follows veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned detectives Rider, Steve Spingola and Abbey Abbondandolo, as they travel to small towns to dig into unsolved homicide cases that have lingered for years without answers or justice for the victims. For a sneak peek at the new season, visit https://youtu.be/hDbyYBvHYag
The “Cold Justice” team worked together with local law enforcement to help bring about two new arrests that can be seen in the first batch of episodes. Enclosed are the descriptions:
Rider will be in the 24 episode “A Touch of Evidence.”
Siegler and Rider investigate the murder of Leola Jordan a 91-year-old grandmother in Picayune, Mississippi, who was stabbed nearly 40 times in her bed. New DNA technology may help identify her killer and reveal a tragic family secret.
In 2020, Cold Justice ranks as Oxygen’s highest-rated series.
The “Cold Justice” team is invited by the local law enforcement agencies for all cases.
In a 2019 interview with the Sentinel-Tribune, Rider said the unsolved cases aren’t easy.
“I’m a Type A type of individual and when something doesn’t make sense to me, I have to make sense of it. And conducting an investigation allows you to do that. It allows you to dig until you get the answer. And sometimes there is no answer, there’s not an answer that’s available to you. The who did it.”
Her tenacity got the attention of other media when she retired from the Toledo police in 2016.
A reporter did a story on her retirement, and a week later called her saying she got a correspondence from a producer who was interested in adding her to their show.
“I told that person no. I wanted to relax. It’s all about timing.”
Rider estimated she received a dozen other requests before the show “Cold Justice” came calling in November 2016.
“They weren’t pushy, and the time seemed right,” she said.
Rider was on the “Cold Justice” show that featured the unsolved murder of Dawn Glanz, who was found dead in her Bowling Green home in May 2013.
With the resources the show provided and all the additional information gathered, not having charges filed “is upsetting, because we all know what makes a good case.
“If it were left up to us, we would make the determination at the end of our time there,” she said about the show. “But we have to leave it with the agency that called us. You can present it with a bow. … A lot of times I get it, they don’t want to make an on the spot decision. But we do follow up with them.”
In forensic investigation at BGSU, she teaches undergraduate and graduate classes on organized crime, death investigations and sex trafficking.