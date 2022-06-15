The industrial and organizational psychology program at Bowling Green State University maintains its decades-long standing as one of the nation’s best, ranked No. 3 in this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Grad Schools rankings.
Established in 1965, the program was among the first of its type and has been ranked among the nation’s top 10 since the mid-1990s and in the top five the past several years.
Dr. Scott Highhouse, professor and Ohio Eminent Scholar in the Department of Psychology at BGSU, credits the program’s success to those instrumental in its creation, the late Drs. Robert Guion and Patricia Cain Smith - two historical figures in the field.
“The strong reputation of our program dates back to the beginning,” Highhouse said. “We’ve just tried to maintain that reputation going forward.”
The program is known for its groundbreaking research, distinguished faculty, partnerships and success among graduates, who work at some of the country’s largest and most well-known universities, private corporations, consulting firms and government agencies.
“We’ve always had faculty in this department who do groundbreaking research within the field, which has built our reputation over time,” said Dr. Carolyn Tompsett, department chair. “We maintain that reputation by continuing to do really strong research that becomes well known and moves the field forward.”
Another differentiating factor is the university’s Institute for Psychological Research & Application. Students provide local, regional and national organizations with professional services like selection and recruitment systems, work performance assessments and job analyses. The research institute has served as a model for other universities.
“These companies are making major decisions based on the work our students are doing, which truly speaks to the strength and reputation of our program,” Tompsett said.
According to the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology, there are about 70 industrial and organizational psychology doctoral programs nationwide, excluding online programs, and only four in Ohio.