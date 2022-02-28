There is a gap in learning brought on by the pandemic, and Bowling Green State University has come up with ways to help alleviate that.
Dawn Shinew, dean of BGSU’s College of Education and Human Development, was the guest speaker Thursday as the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club continues to celebrate education in February.
Earlier this month, the club recognized Bill Ferguson and Beth Vaughn as Inspirational Teachers of the Year. This week, Tomas Roman will be honored.
Shinew spoke on Preparing Tomorrow’s Educators in Challenging Times.
She is a Bowling Green High School graduate and third-generation BGSU graduate, where she also got her master’s degree. Shinew previously taught in Los Angeles as well as at Washington State University. She earned her PhD. from Ohio State University. She was named dean at BGSU in 2012.
She showed a picture of an upside-down globe, and said in the course of a week, the world turned upside down when the pandemic hit.
Third graders have learned 20% less this last academic year based on their performance on statewide testing, Shinew said.
The declines are larger for low achieving, economically disadvantaged and minority subgroups and those in districts who spent the majority online, she said.
“As we continue in this pandemic, those things are more pronounced.”
There have been kids who have tried to do their schooling on their phone with a limited data plan.
At the middle school level, there has been one-half to almost a full year of learning loss in math and between one-third and one-half year loss in language arts, she said.
“We saw it at third grade, we also see it at the middle school level,” Shinew said.
“We weren’t ready for it,” she said about going to online learning.
At the college, teachers had to get help from their assistants to learn how to use the electronics necessary to continue teaching.
BGSU is going to continue offering Academic Enrichment Camps for those students who will be in grades 3-8 this fall. Virtual learning camps will be offered in math, reading, science and social studies.
A $1 million donation from Medical Mutual will allow the camps to be offered at no cost for five years, Shinew said.
This is the third summer that BGSU will offer the camps. Last summer, there were 600 students enrolled. The goal this year is 1,000, she said.
“It will be a great experience for our students who work with students in an online environment and is critical to help some of those students who need a little extra help,” Shinew said.
“Instead of summer becoming a down time, summer becomes a time to continue learning so when they walk in the (school) door, they’re a little less behind than they would have been.”
The university also is proposing on-campus summer day camps for third graders. It would have youngsters work face to face with teacher candidates and students in mental health and school counseling.
“The other thing that we are seeing increasingly is that kids are struggling emotionally.”
The hope is to offer grade-appropriate curriculum and social/emotional learning strategies and pair young and older students for the rest of the academic year.
“We have hundreds of students who want to work with children.”
This also will allow teacher candidates to work with academic declines, Shinew said.
“We know we need better teachers than we have ever before,” she said.
What does it mean to prepare teachers for this environment?
Before the pandemic, if she had been asked what it would take to move university courses online, she would have said would have said three or four years and $100,000, she said.
BGSU did it in a week.
There has been an almost 50% decline in teacher graduates in Ohio in the past 15 years. BGSU is down around 4%, Shinew said.
“We alone are not going to be able the change the trajectory for Ohio.”
Ohio’s teacher retirement system is projecting more than 5,000 teachers plan to retire next year, with only 2,700 getting their license.
Many teachers still 10 years out from retirement are saying they can’t do it anymore, Shinew said.
It’s not just the pandemic and wearing masks, it’s also people screaming at each other at school board meetings.
“It is a difficult time to be in education.”
The critical shortage of substitutes has Ohio allowing anyone with a high school diploma to lead classrooms.
College and universities need to be innovative, Shinew said.
Start teachers in residence programs, allow student teachers to teach in their hometown or provide an alternative route to licensure that allows people with life experience to go into the classroom without an education degree.
Loan forgiveness also may help, as would increased tax credits for teachers and better working conditions, Shinew said.
It isn’t all about pay but also class sizes and workload, she said.
“It’s about the quality of life and flexibility of schedule. If we’re not able to think creatively, we’re not going to be able to keep them.”
When asked who in the audience were past or present educators, at least a dozen Kiwanians stood.
“I can’t image a more important service … than to be a teacher,” Shinew said.
Dianne Klein said when she started teaching in 1978 at BGHS, there was no teacher shortage and it was hard to get a job.
“I don’t think people understand that teaching isn’t a career, it’s a passion. And the very people who go into it and stay in it for long periods of time, do think of it as a service,” she said.
“They are highly undervalued and always have been.”