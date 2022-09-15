BioBlitz 2021

File. Bowling Green State University senior Hannah Fulmer helps Gavin Kramp record cloud cover at Wintergarden/St. John’s Preserve.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

For the second year in a row, Bowling Green State University will teach local fifth and seventh graders how to study and preserve natural habitats in their area with BioBlitz BG at 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Wintergarden Park prairie.

Hosted by the Northwest Ohio Center of Excellence in STEM Education in the BGSU College of Education and Human Development, the free environmentally-focused event will help students from Bowling Green City Schools and Washington Local Schools learn how to observe and protect nature as citizen scientists.

0
0
0
0
0