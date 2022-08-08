TOLEDO — Lourdes University has appointed Angelica Johnson, a Bowling Green State University graduate, as coordinator of the Teachers of Color Program, Like Me.
Johnson has worked in education for over 10 years. As coordinator of Like Me, a program developed by the Lourdes University Division of Education, Johnson will work to decrease the disparity in teachers of color across our region and the country.
In 2016, the U.S. Department of Education reported that less than 20% of the U.S. K-12 teaching workforce are teachers of color, in comparison to 50% of the student population. In Ohio, just 5% of the K-12 teaching workforce, are teachers of color. In summer 2021, Lourdes University established Like Me: Diversifying the Educator Workforce.
The mission of this program is to attract, prepare and mentor students of color to obtain employment in partner schools in order to address the large disparity between students of color and teachers of color. To date, the university has established partnerships with Springfield Local, Sylvania, Toledo Public and Washington Local Schools.
This project was funded in part by a grant from Greater Toledo Community Foundation.
Johnson previously worked as the interim program manager for Racial Equity and Diversity Training at the University of Toledo.
She holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Life Science from BGSU and a Master’s of Arts in Counselor Education from the University of Toledo. Currently pursuing a doctorate degree in Foundations of Education at UT, Johnson has presented scholarly work at the M.O.R.E. Institute and was nominated for the 20 under 40 Toledo Awards (2021).
She has served as the program director of UT’s Multicultural Emerging Scholars Program and Living Learning Community and participated in the 2021-22 United Way Leadership Toledo Program.