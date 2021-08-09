A Bowling Green State University graduate has been named a teacher of the year.
Each year, the Ohio Department of Education invites each Ohio school district to nominate a candidate for Ohio Teacher of the Year. All 11 State Board of Education districts selected regional Teachers of the Year after an in-depth nomination process earlier this year.
Hardin Northern teacher Joe Foster was selected as the State Board of Education District 1 Teacher of the Year for 2022.
District 1 represents most of Northwest Ohio. Later this summer four state finalists will be selected from the pool of state board district winners before one will be identified as the 2022 Ohio Teacher of the Year.
For 22 years, Foster has made it his mission to teach history with living history. Foster resides in Northwest Ohio with his wife Carrie and their 4-year-old daughter, Emma.
Foster earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Masters in Public Administration from Bowling Green State University, and a Master in Arts in American History and Government from Ashland University. He taught high school history at Waynesfield-Goshen for 16 years starting on 2000. In 2016, Foster became the 9-12 history teacher for Hardin Northern.
He is a former resident of Bowling Green and Weston and was a substitute teacher for several Wood County schools.
His dedication to his students has earned Foster repeated honors. In 2004 and 2012, Foster was named the W-G Crystal Apple Teacher of the Year. Students selected him as the Franklin B. Walter honored educator seven times. In 2012, the Gilder Lehrman Institute honored Foster as the Ohio History Teacher of the Year. The Civil War Trust named Foster as their 2014 National Teacher of the Year.
Foster developed new courses using project-based learning to stimulate student engagement by emphasizing living history – learning history by immersing oneself in how people lived instead of memorizing what they did. He founded the History Brigade to provide opportunities for students to experience living history. The Brigade raised money for historical preservation, created living memory videos of local veterans, re-created historical scenarios as competitive games, and experienced the smell of campfires and the roar of cannons in annual living history days.
Foster summarizes his philosophy, “Teaching history by living history makes everyday a great day for history.”