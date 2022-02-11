Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and Bowling Green State University are partnering to celebrate World Thinking Day from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 19 in the Multipurpose Room of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
Roughly 70 area Girl Scouts will have an exclusive opportunity to meet with BGSU international students to learn about culture, food, language and more.
Each girl will receive a “passport” and will travel booth-to-booth to learn about each student’s home country.
“With students from more than 70 countries pursuing an education at BGSU, Girl Scouts will be able to learn about multiple cultures in one place,” said Marcia Salazar-Valentine, director of International Programs and Partnerships. “The students are excited to share their stories, display their heritage and to serve as ‘ambassadors’ for their countries.”
Each February, World Thinking Day brings together Girl Scouts and Girl Guides — their counterparts around the world — to celebrate international friendship and learn about causes that improve the lives of girls around the globe.
“Girl Scouts are so curious – they love exploring, and they love being part of their communities. We’re thrilled the BGSU international students will introduce the girls to our larger, worldwide community. We know they’ll make new friends and be inspired to take action based on what they learn,” said Christy Gustin, director of regional services for Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.
BGSU requires face coverings.
For more information, contact KayAnn Rutter with Girl Scouts of Western Ohio at kayannrutter@gswo.org.