One of only two programs like it in Ohio, the Bowling Green State University Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science program recently received accreditation from the Forensic Science Education Programs Accreditation Commission.
BGSU is one of the few universities in the nation that has a criminal investigation lab on its campus. The combination of a world-class, on-campus Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation crime laboratory and criminal investigation facility with the resources of an internationally recognized academic institution like BGSU create a unique learning environment for students.
The Center for the Future of Forensic Science at BGSU also maximizes student opportunities, offering unparalleled experiential learning for students and a gateway to advanced training and cutting edge research.
The university’s forensic science program offers students the opportunity to select one of three areas of specialization that best meet their forensic science interest and career goals.
“BGSU has the only accredited degree in Ohio that includes specializations in Forensic DNA Analysis (Forensic Biology) and Forensic Examination as well as Forensic Drug Analysis (Forensic Chemistry),” said Travis Worst, director and assistant teaching professor, Center for the Future of Forensic Science. “Our accreditation reaffirms the commitment and effort that our faculty and staff have contributed to creating a program that sets the stage for our students’ success.”
FEPAC accredited programs are required to meet rigorous curriculum, faculty, facility and academic support standards. Students graduating from an accredited institution learn from faculty with real-world forensic experience in learning environments designed for student success. Employers also recognize FEPAC accredited program graduates as highly qualified job candidates, possessing the education and training needed for careers in forensic science.
For more information, contact the BGSU Center for the Future of Forensic Science at 419-372-0224 or bci@bgsu.edu.