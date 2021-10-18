HURON — As part of its Community Enrichment Series, Bowling Green State University Firelands will welcome Carson Tueller, LGBTQ+ and disability justice activist, to share his story and life experiences at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, virtually via Zoom.
Tueller’s life took an unexpected turn in 2013, the year he came out as a gay man and also injured his spinal cord in an accident that broke his neck, paralyzing him from the chest down. Nearly everything about his life shifted, causing an identity crisis that would act as the impetus for self-discovery and exploration. Through his journey, Tueller has brought to light many issues facing the disabled community, including shame, how to talk about sexuality and human worth.
Now as a speaker, presenter and personal development coach, Tueller empowers individuals to reach their full potential in their careers and personal lives. Through his speaking, writing and coaching, Tueller shows people their own value and greatness and gives them a new view of what is possible for their lives.
Tueller’s virtual keynote, “Redefining What it Means to Have a Human Body,” is free and open to the public by registering at BGSU.edu.
BGSU Firelands Community Enrichment Series brings in leaders in academics, health care, business and the creative arts to educate, engage and entertain students and area residents.