Medical professions are growing at Bowling Green State University as the trustees authorized a new School of Nursing and School of Physical Therapy at Friday’s meeting.
With the growth of BGSU’s nursing programs, including an online RN to BSN program introduced in 2019, and the current nursing shortages projected by the Bureau of Labor statistics, trustees approved the creation of a School of Nursing at BGSU in the College of Health and Human Services.
The trustees also approved funding for the development of a Nursing Skills and Simulation Lab at BGSU. The project will include the renovation of the second and third floors of the former Business Administration Building, now Central Hall, to include experiential learning labs, supporting areas and offices for nursing education. The Nursing Skills and Simulation Lab will provide advanced learning environments for students to meet the increased workforce need for nursing professionals in the region, state and nation.
The College of Business faculty, staff and programs will relocate to the Robert W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center this summer. The majority of the Nursing Skills Lab construction will begin in early 2021, with completion planned for fall 2021.
The trustees also approved a new School of Physical Therapy.
The School of Physical Therapy will house BGSU’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program in the College of Health and Human Services. Once approved, the graduate program will integrate innovative technology that supports a two-year accelerated hybrid program, allowing students to complete coursework online and participate in on site lab instruction. The hybrid model will enable BGSU to offer a unique opportunity for students to complete coursework from anywhere in the country. The school plans to admit its first class of students for fall 2022.
The board also approved the creation of a Master of Science in Logistics and Systems Engineering, which will be a joint program through the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering and the College of Business. The program is designed to meet growing industry demand for engineers with the ability to design, integrate and improve highly complex systems, including logistics, production, health care and retail.
The program will be the first of its kind in Northwest Ohio and will be offered online and in a hybrid format, allowing students from across the nation to earn the degree anywhere while working full time.
The board approved the creation of the Master of Design in Integrative Design program, which will be among the first of its kind in the nation. The graduate degree program will offer an online hybrid option to support the growing need for more designers with creative, adaptive and strategic skills facing ever-changing communication complexities.
Both master’s degree programs will now move to the Ohio Department of Higher Education for final approval.
Longtime public servant and current trustee Betty Montgomery presided in her first meeting as chair. Montgomery was appointed to the board on Aug. 22, 2012, by Gov. John Kasich and assumed the role of chair May 15.
Montgomery previously served as vice chair on the BGSU board and succeeds Daniel Keller who served as chair since 2018.
Three new trustees were welcomed to the board.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced the appointment of Russell Martin ‘80 to serve a nine-year term. A graduate of BGSU’s criminal justice program, Russell is the sheriff of Delaware County and has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.
DeWine appointed graduate student Estee Miller to serve a two-year term. Miller is a 2020 alumna of BGSU and will begin her master’s in public administration program this fall.
This is also the first meeting for George Miller ‘73, who was named a national trustee in May. Miller, a BGSU alumnus, is president and CEO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago. He is serving a three-year term as a non-voting member.