A Bowling Green State University employee is on paid administrative leave after he reportedly made a “vile, violent” comment on social media.
“There is no discipline yet as we are still conducting our investigation,” said university spokesperson Alex Solis in a statement.
On Friday, Bowling Green State University became aware of the racist and violent comments shared on Facebook by an employee from his personal account, the statement said.
The Office of Human Resources has begun an immediate investigation into these incidents. Employee Kevin Paridon is on paid administrative leave, as required by Ohio classified civil service rules, pending the outcome of the investigation. The university is aware of (Monday’s) vigil and protest, and supports all of those who participate peacefully.
Paridon makes $15.05 per hour, with a base salary of $31,304.
“We adamantly reject the racist and violent messages in the employee’s Facebook comments. The Division of Diversity and Belonging is a place of support to engage our students, faculty and staff regarding this incident and the recent national tragedies. Our shared expectation remains that we should value and respect one another, and each student, faculty and staff member must focus on fostering a diverse community, where each of us can belong. Clearly, there is more work to do,” the statement said.
Over 100 students, staff and Bowling Green community members held a protest on Monday, walking from the union to President Rodney Rogers’ office.
Rebecca Skinner Green, who organized the protest, said a BGSU employee made some “vile, violent racist comments that I thought needed to be responded to.
“It really disturbed me profoundly,” she said.