As part of their induction into the Bowling Green State University Academy of Distinguished Alumni, honorees in the 2022 class of distinguished alumni will present lectures about their careers, accomplishments and time at BGSU to students, faculty, staff and community members on Thursday and Friday at various places on the BGSU campus. The lectures are a part of the BGSU 100th Homecoming celebration.
Created in 2011, the BGSU Academy of Distinguished Alumni represents the highest honor bestowed by the University and was established to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of alumni who have made significant contributions to their chosen professional field and/or through their community involvement.
This year's honorees include:
Clarence Albert Daniels Jr. ’71, ’73
Brenda J. Hollis ’68 ’14 (Hon.)
Dr. Anthony “Tony” Rucci ’72, ’76, ‘78
Public lectures by distinguished alumni will begin at noon today, when Macy will offer remarks followed by a Q&A and book signing in Room 228 of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
Macy is a Virginia journalist and the author of three New York Times best-selling nonfiction books about outsiders and underdogs. Her 2018 exploration of the opioid crisis, “Dopesick,” won an L.A. Times Book Prize and was adapted by Hulu for a series starring Michael Keaton, with Macy serving as an executive producer and cowriter on the show. “Dopesick” received 14 Emmy Award nominations this year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and previously won a Peabody Award. The series also was nominated for multiple Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice Awards.
Also on Thursday, Daniels, who served as chairman and CEO of CMS Hospitality, an airport food and beverage concessions company, will offer a lecture at 1 p.m. followed by a Q&A in Room 207 of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
Prior to starting CMS, Daniels was a vice president of the Marriott Corp.; vice president of development for Host International, the largest company in the airport concession business; and president of educational dining at Aramark Corp. He started his professional career as a child advocate and civil rights lawyer with the Children’s Defense Fund.
Starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Hollis, an international criminal prosecutor who served as the international co-prosecutor of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) from July 2019 to July 2022, will offer a lecture followed by a Q&A in Room 221 of Olscamp Hall.
Prior to her appointment as the ECCC’s international co-prosecutor, Hollis was the prosecutor of both the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone and the Special Court for Sierra Leone from 2010-2019. After serving as a legal consultant to the special court prosecutor in 2002, 2003 and 2006, she became lead prosecutor in the case against former Liberian President Charles Taylor in 2007 and continued to lead the prosecution of that case until the appeal was concluded in 2013.
All inductees will be honored at a special evening ceremony and dinner tonight. The ceremony is closed to the public.
For more information about the Academy of Distinguished Alumni and homecoming, visit BGSU.edu/Homecoming.