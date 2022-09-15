BGSU file

As part of their induction into the Bowling Green State University Academy of Distinguished Alumni, honorees in the 2022 class of distinguished alumni will present lectures about their careers, accomplishments and time at BGSU to students, faculty, staff and community members on Thursday and Friday at various places on the BGSU campus. The lectures are a part of the BGSU 100th Homecoming celebration.

Created in 2011, the BGSU Academy of Distinguished Alumni represents the highest honor bestowed by the University and was established to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of alumni who have made significant contributions to their chosen professional field and/or through their community involvement.

1
0
1
0
0