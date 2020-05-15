Job losses for 119 employees at Bowling Green State University were announced after the regular board of trustees meeting on Friday.
The pending losses are among the many changes being made as the university is hit with the economic fallout from the coronavirus. Those changes were briefly mentioned in President Rodney Rogers’ address at the trustees meeting on Friday, as out-of-state fees were reduced and faculty promotions were awarded.
A letter to staff following the meeting laid out the cuts and information regarding plans to address the budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
“We do have to make some reductions,” Rogers said to trustees. “That will include termination of positions, some non-renewal of positions and some layoffs of our faculty and staff. It impacts individuals. It impacts families. We are very aware of how difficult it is.”
The university is looking at possible losses of $29 million, between cuts from the state, refunds, lost enrollment and other losses.
The message to employees shows that 119 employees of the university are being cut. Among the job losses are 72 classified staff, 30 administrative staff and 17 Qualified Rank Faculty.
There will also be unpaid furloughs of employees for up to 20 days in 2021.
Administration will also be reorganizing duties and positions.
“Organizational changes to non-faculty areas will allow us to be flatter and more efficient, but also give us the ability to be more effective in telling our story,” wrote Rogers in the letter.
Cuts to athletics are also among the larger restructuring program. Bob Moosbrugger will have an expanded role as director of intercollegiate athletics, recreation and wellness. In that role he will have oversight of all athletic facility operations, including recreation.
Within athletics, men’s baseball will also be eliminated (see page 7).
It was expected that there might be as many as 60 QRF faculty members with contracts that were not renewed.
“The BGSU Faculty Association expresses its deepest sympathy and support for all the employees that were notified that they were losing their jobs today,” said Faculty Association President David Jackson. “We will have a more full response early next week once the Faculty Association has had a chance to digest the information that has come out and had meetings with the membership of the Faculty Association.”
The status of Qualified Rank Faculty who had their reappointments pulled earlier in the semester was not addressed at the trustees meeting, however the deadline to address their employment coincided with the meeting.
Those QRF employees had received annual contract renewal letters which the university administration revoked after COVID-19 closures started and the university subsequently changed courses to an entirely virtual online methodology.
At the trustees meeting, 43 faculty members were awarded promotions and tenure. Trustee Howard Traul II abstained from the vote.
“I believe I need more financial information on this,” Traul said.
“We’re pleased to provide our faculty with opportunities to advance their careers,” said Joe Whitehead Jr., provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “Great faculty make great universities. Their teaching, research and creative activities serve our students and our communities, creating public good.”
The trustees also approved two special fee waivers to aid students.
Some BGSU graduate degrees will be significantly less costly for out-of-state students who hold a bachelor’s or master’s degree from any Ohio college or university. These students are now eligible for a reduced non-resident surcharge at BGSU.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked all public universities in the state to consider such waivers in an effort to help retain talent in the state.
“As a public university for the public good, BGSU has an obligation to attract, retain and educate tomorrow’s leaders who are essential to Ohio’s economic vitality,” Rogers said. “We’re pleased to do our part in making a BGSU graduate degree more accessible and affordable for our Ohioans.”
In recognition that BGSU courses will continue to be delivered fully online this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board also approved a 50% reduction in the university’s general fee for summer courses. The campus general fee supports student services and activities as well as related debt, technology infrastructure and facility costs. Some but not all of these services will be curtailed in an online learning environment.
“We recognize the financial challenges this global pandemic has created for our students and their families,” Rogers said. “This adjustment in fees prioritizes a fair and equitable approach.”
The fee reduction would remain in effect if the university is unable to return to an in-person, residential learning environment for the fall semester as planned.
The board also approved the appointment of Chicago health care business leader George N. Miller Jr. as a trustee. He will replace Bruce Nyberg on the board.
Miller, president and CEO of the Loretto Hospital, a nonprofit safety-net hospital on the west side of Chicago, is a BGSU alumnus with an undergraduate degree in business administration. A longtime supporter of the university, he was a 2018 inductee into BGSU’s Academy of Distinguished Alumni.
The board honored outgoing Nyberg and Leah Fishman, graduate student trustee. Trustee and alumna Betty Montgomery was elected as the new chair of the board of trustees. Trustee and alumnus David O’Brien was elected vice chair.