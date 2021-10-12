Bowling Green State University and northwest Ohio credit unions are teaming up to create public good by teaching teens the importance of making smart financial decisions with "Finances 101: Walk the Walk, Talk the Talk" on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
A life-sized interactive game, "Finances 101" will teach students how to budget effectively, how earnings impact buying decisions, what it costs to run a household, how children increase expenditures and how to prevent spending beyond their means. BGSU finance students from the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business will help guide the high school students through the decision-making process.
More than 650 students from 19 different Ohio high schools are set to take part in the event, which is free to students and schools, on the Bowling Green campus. "Finances 101" is also available at no cost online for students unable to attend in-person.
For more information, please contact Dr. DJ Kern-Blystone at djkern@bgsu.edu.
Participating schools include, Anthony Wayne, Bryan, Casa Homeschool, Fostoria, Genoa, Gibsonburg, Jones Leadership Academy, Lincolnview, Lucas, Mohawk, Napoleon, Ottawa-Glandorf, Penta Career Center, Swanton, Toledo Public and Urbana.