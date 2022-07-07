Bowling Green State University is extending GRE and GMAT waivers for master’s degree programs and graduate certificates through spring 2024. All other required documents must still be submitted for admission consideration.
The university first offered testing waivers for graduate admission in summer 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to remain flexible and adaptable, BGSU has elected to continue waiving those requirements to ensure the campus community has the support and resources needed to succeed, the university said in a Thursday news release.
“With continued growth and interest in graduate programs and certificates, BGSU is committed to keeping education accessible,” said Joe Whitehead Jr., provost and senior vice president for Academic and Student Affairs. “By extending the waiver for testing requirements, we continue to enhance access to graduate education while meeting students where they are while providing an education of value.”
With more than 200 graduate programs spanning more than 75 subject areas, the university’s graduate programs continue to be named some of the best in the country by U.S. News & World Report. For the third year in a row, BGSU also holds the top spot in the Midwest for students saying they made the right choice in their college decision, according to the Wall Street Journal.
In addition to in-person programs, BGSU offers fully online master’s and graduate certificates and programs designed for professionals.
For more information, email [email protected].