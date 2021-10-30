Bowling Green State University is extending GRE and GMAT waivers for graduate certificates and master’s degree programs through fall 2022. The University is also waiving application fees for domestic students through the same period. All other required documents must still be submitted for admission consideration.
The university first offered testing waivers for graduate admission in summer 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Committed to remaining flexible and adaptable, BGSU has elected to continue waiving those requirements in an effort to keep graduate education accessible and to ensure the campus community has the support and resources needed to succeed as the pandemic continues.
With more than 200 graduate programs spanning over 75 subject areas, the University’s graduate programs continue to be named some of the best in the country by U.S. News & World Report. For the third year in a row, BGSU also holds the top spot in the Midwest for students saying they made the right choice in their college decision, according to the Wall Street Journal.
In addition to in-person programs, BGSU offers fully online master’s and graduate certificates and programs designed for professionals.
For more information, email gradapply@bgsu.edu.