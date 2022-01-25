Students on the Bowling Green State University Cheerleading and Dance teams have again been recognized among the best in the nation after placing at the 2022 UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Florida.
The competition serves as the most prestigious collegiate national championship in the country featuring teams from across the U.S.
The BGSU cheerleading teams had podium-placing performances, taking bronze in both the D1A Small Coed division and D1A Game Day division.
“I am very proud of the athletes and how they represented Bowling Green State University,” said Interim Head Cheerleading Coach Anne Marie King. “The team camaraderie and athlete leadership created a rewarding experience. The athletes used leadership development, commitment and determination to meet training goals and succeed on a national level.”
“It’s been an honor to represent BGSU on the national level and it’s an experience I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” said Bella Gilardi, a graduate student and member of the cheer team. “There is truly nothing more special than being a BGSU cheerleader.”
BGSU cheerleading has become a perennial favorite in national competitions, placing in the top 10 in the nation for 12 consecutive years.
“As athletes we pushed ourselves mentally and physically to new highs each day during training,” said senior Teddy Cole. “It was a gratifying experience to represent BGSU on a national level at the ESPN Wide World of Sports. I learned so much about myself, my teammates and my coaches.”
In addition, the BGSU dance team competed in two different categories within the 1A Dance Teams division and again placed in the Top 30 of this year’s event.
The dance team is made up of 24 students, with most competing in this year’s competition for the first time at a collegiate level.
“My first nationals experience was awesome,” said sophomore Madi Fair. “I loved the atmosphere of UDA and being able to represent Bowling Green. My favorite part was coming off the stage after Jazz and feeling the overwhelming emotions of happiness from my coaches and teammates.”
“Nationals is always a great experience, but this year was particularly special being that it was my senior year,” said dancer Delaney Esper. “Being that we were a very young team, it was a new experience for more than half of the team. We all rallied together and pushed each other to do the best we could.”
This winter’s competition was also the first time mascot Frieda Falcon competed at a national level, joining the team for the Game Day event.
“I am beyond proud of these student athletes,” said Dance team Head Coach K. Miranda Calhoun. “The team continues to grow along with showing their dedication and passion of the art of dance, spirit of the University and the true traditions that BGSU holds.”