Bowling Green State University held a groundbreaking Thursday for the innovative School of the Built Environment facility, which will house the construction management and architecture and environmental design programs under one roof, offering students exposure to both fields.
The $10.4 million project will include a 22,900-square-foot expansion of the Park Avenue building, featuring a 6,500-square-foot innovation lab that will serve as a collaborative fabrication and construction area for students in both programs. The first-of-its-kind building will also house two digital labs and a materials and soils lab along with new classrooms and other spaces for students, faculty and staff from the architecture and environmental design and construction management programs upon completion, which is set for the 2022-23 academic year.
“Having both programs under one location allows students in architecture and environmental design and construction management to learn from each other, which better prepares them for working on multidisciplinary teams,” said Dr. Joe B. Whitehead Jr., BGSU provost and senior vice president for Academic and Student Affairs. “It also allows our faculty to engage in collaborative research that will provide a deeper understanding of both fields, enhancing collaborative opportunities and driving student success.”
The Park Avenue building was renovated in 2014 for the architecture and environmental design program and features studios, an administrative suite, a materials and reference library, and a gallery and print room featuring plotters and laser cutters.
The construction management program is currently based in the Technology Building, with classrooms and learning labs slated to move to the Park Avenue building upon completion of the renovation.
The School of the Built Environment in the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering emphasizes hands-on, applied learning, giving students the opportunity to enter the workforce career ready for positions in project management, on-site management, estimating and pre-construction, safety and quality control.
The integrated, state-of-the-art facility will provide real-world experiences, preparing students to work with rapidly evolving technology and processes of the future. The facility will also allow for increased student engagement with corporate partners and alumni and create opportunities for growth in new programs such as facilities management, sustainability and landscaping.
“As a public university for the public good, BGSU recognizes the importance of educating construction management students who understand design and architecture students who understand construction,” BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. “This innovative facility will increase collaboration in the School of the Built Environment and it will better serve students, who will be prepared for productive careers and meet the workforce needs in Ohio and beyond.”
With a BGSU degree, graduates from the School of the Built Environment go on to successful careers as construction managers, architects, interior designers and more.
Undergraduate architecture and environmental design majors learn from diverse faculty and focus on classes like Architectural Design Fundamentals and Design Studio. Students can also pursue a Master of Architecture professional degree, which is only one of five accredited programs in Ohio through the National Architectural Accreditation Board.
BGSU offers one of only two construction management programs in Ohio and 62 nationwide accredited by the American Council for Construction Education. Students focus on academic work in the classroom while also applying their knowledge in laboratory workshops and cooperative education experiences. Students can further their education at BGSU with a Master of Technology Management degree in construction management.