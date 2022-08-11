Foltz

File. A picture of Stone Foltz is projected on a large screen during a memorial service. A memorial was held at Doyt Perry Stadium on the Bowling Green State University campus.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green State University has requested a lawsuit, which was filed by the family of Stone Foltz over his 2020 hazing death, be dismissed.

The estate filed a complaint against BGSU in June in the sophomore’s off-campus hazing death at a party where he drank a bottle of alcohol.

