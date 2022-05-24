After a competitive national search, Bowling Green State University has announced the selection of Jennifer Waldron as vice provost and dean of Graduate and Professional programs. She will join BGSU on July 11.
Waldron currently serves as associate vice president of research and innovation and dean of the Graduate College at the University of Northern Iowa, where her responsibilities include strengthening enrollment, recruitment and retention strategies, and advancing the university’s strategic plan for scholarship, research and creative activity. She also serves as interim dean of online and distance education.
Waldron spearheaded a number of innovative initiatives to grow enrollment at the University of Northern Iowa, including modernizing degree programs by establishing the pathway for 4+1 degree programs and alternative credentials; bolstering the university’s relationship with community colleges in a pilot program that doubled enrollment in its second year; and leading a campus-wide program focused on responding to student interest in high-demand majors and employment projections.
“I look forward to working with Dr. Waldron to create a bold vision for the future of graduate and professional education; cultivate and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders across campus; develop resources that will deepen support for graduate education; continue to build and strengthen BGSU’s diverse and inclusive graduate community; and enhance graduate student success and well-being,” said Joe Whitehead Jr., provost and senior vice president for Academic and Student Affairs.
Waldron holds a Ph.D. in kinesiology from Michigan State University and is also a proud graduate of BGSU, earning her master’s in developmental kinesiology.