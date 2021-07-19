FINDLAY — The University of Findlay has announced the appointment of Angela Brown, Cheryl Buckland and Chuck Daniels to its board of trustees.
Buckland graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Bowling Green State University in 1976, and a master’s degree in nursing from Lourdes University in 2015. While she is currently retired, Buckland has over 40 years of healthcare experience in both professional and academic settings including being a co-owner of Independence House Senior Care Campus and a full-time faculty member in nursing at Owens Community College.
Buckland’s community involvement reflects her passion for the health and well-being of the public as she is a member on the Hancock County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Committee, serves on the board of directors for Blanchard Valley Hospital, Blanchard Valley Hospital Quality Assurance Committee, is a founding member of the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation, and a board member of the Findlay Rotary Club. In the past, she has served on the board for the Humane Society of Hancock County.
Brown is a University of Findlay alumna having earned a bachelor’s degree in hazardous waste management in 1992. She continued her education with Winebrenner Seminary and earned a master’s degree in Christian education in 1996. Brown also received a master’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Toledo in 2004. She is currently the Health, Environmental, Safety, and Security manager at Marathon Petroleum Company.
Sharing the philosophy and spirit of the university, Brown remains active in the community by volunteering for local churches and participating in community outreach events.
“The University of Findlay not only prepared me for a career I love, but was also instrumental in forming me into the person I have become,” said Brown.
Her philanthropic activities include Operation Christmas Child, Findlay City Mission “Darrel the Barrel,” Findlay Women’s Resource Center baby bottles, and providing UF students with resources through the Angela Brown Scholarship Endowment Fund and the Angela S. Brown Campus Ministries Program Endowment Fund.
Daniels, regional director of Allconnect Inc. and a managing partner of All Recycling Management LLC, was raised with a love for the university.
“My grandfather graduated from Findlay College in 1949, and I’m sure it made him proud when I chose to continue my athletic and academic career at his alma mater in 1993,” he stated. Daniels graduated from the University of Findlay with bachelor degrees in business administration and marketing in 1997, and a master’s degree in organizational leadership in 2001.
Past professional experience includes serving as vice president of business and HR management for Miller Contracting Group, Inc., vice president of finance for ADT II LLC, and a business development specialist for University of Findlay.
Daniels has a history of giving back to his community through outreach initiatives including the Fredericktown Community Foundation, Ottawa-Glandorf Rotary Club events, youth basketball and baseball volunteer coach, and a volunteer and committee member for Glandorf St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church. Daniels also currently serves on the developmental disabilities board of Putnam County as well as the Putnam County foundation allocations committee.