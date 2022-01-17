Eight Bowling Green High School Model UN students will be attending a Model UN conference hosted by the University of Chicago on Feb. 3-6 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.
Students will represent the perspectives of countries or, on some of our smaller committees, historical individuals, cities, publications, and other entities. Based on the committee placement, students will then discuss and try to resolve issues ranging from security to economics to education.
BGHS delegates attending the conference and their committees/countries or person include:
Julia Becker, Nordic Council 1962: Halvard Manthey Lange
Kirby Bucks, Special Political and Decolonization Committee: Oman
Lucinda Busselle, International Atomic Energy Association: Jamaica
Gianna Hemming, Disarmament and International Security Committee: New Zealand
Ashley Knowlton, Economic and Financial Committee: Saint Lucia
Gabriel Mott, World Trade Organization: Nigeria
Lucille Nomaguchi-Long, Economic and Financial Committee: Saint Lucia
Chloe Sands, International Atomic Energy Association: Jamaica
Model UN Advisor Mary Kern and English teacher Courtney Allard will be accompanying the students on the trip.
For more information on the conference, visit https://munuc.org/.