The Bowling Green High School Drama Club is returning to the stage in a grand way with “Treasure Island.”
Not only is the cast large and sporting several new, young participants both onstage and backstage, the production includes a large set (think pirate ship), sound and lighting effects, and original music crafted by the actors.
The play is based on the tale written Robert Louis Stevenson in 1894. “Treasure Island” tells the story of how teenager Jim Hawkins bests peg-leg captain Long John Silver and his ruthless band of pirates as they search for the treasure buried on the island.
Part comedy, part mystery, this adaptation was first produced by the National Theatre of London in 2014. Playwright Byrony Lavery gender-bends the story by replacing the teenage boy Jim Hawkins with a would-be sailor girl nicknamed Jim in the lead role, and making Doctor Livesey a woman.
The two-act play runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a matinee performance Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $7 for adults and seniors and $10 for adults; seniors with Golden Buckeye cards are free of charge.
Cash and checks made out to BG City Schools will be accepted; no credit cards.
Actors include seniors Cody Ray, Jaycob Bagrowski and Lauren Clifford; juniors Whitney Bechstein, Steven Edwards, Elle Mitsch and Carly Lake; sophomores Rory Mott, Rose Walters, Sophia Mercer and Paige Suelzer; and freshmen Lizzie Bechstein, Kylen Dowlen, Isaac Sands, Treyvon Ladler, Tyler Boice, Hazel Gedelian, Kase Shepherd and Ramona Foreman.
Senior stage manager is Katie Mangan and shop crew head is junior Mallory Brotherton.
The production is directed by Jo Beth Gonzalez, with tech direction by Ryan Albrecht.