Kolin Atwood and Thomas Rigel, two-year members of the Penta Satellite Marketing/DECA Program at Bowling Green High School, recently earned the highest recognition as first place winners in Finance Operations Research.
Their event required Atwood and Rigel to collaborate with an existing financial institution and explore strategies to rebuild customer loyalty and spending.
Atwood and Rigel began their journey by writing a 20-page paper and presenting virtually at Ohio DECA’s Career Development Conference in March, earning second in the state for their work.
Their achievement landed them a spot to compete virtually at DECA’s International Career Development Conference in late April where they then moved on as finalist in their event.
After additional virtual presentations and meetings with judges, they were recognized on May 6 with the very highest achievement — the only DECA members in the state of Ohio to earn this honor.
DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in high schools and colleges around the world. Atwood and Rigel’s success is a testament to their work ethic, collaboration, innovation and perseverance during challenging times.
The team was recognized at BGHS with the opportunity to “walk the halls” where the student-body and staff congratulated them.