Bowling Green High School will present “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” April 29-30.
Cole Nemeth will play Charlie Brown.
The story is based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schultz, with book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner.
Although considered a “good man” by his friends, Charlie Brown can’t seem to win the heart of the Little Red-Haired Girl, nor can Lucy win the heart of her crush, the piano-playing Schroeder.
Meanwhile Snoopy and Linus daydream and the rest of the friends battle with kites, school, baseball and misunderstandings before finally coming to realize what makes them truly happy.
Shows will run April 29-30 at 7 p.m., May 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and May 2 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students. The production can be livestreamed for at-home viewing for $20.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/events/BGHSMusical.
A free matinee dress rehearsal for senior citizens will be held April 28 at 1 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.
Seniors are asked to call or email Jo Beth Gonzalez at 419-354-0100 ext. 117 or jgonzalez@bgcs.k12.oh.us to RSVP.
Seniors are asked to arrive by 12:45 p.m. The show runs approximately 2 ¾ hours and there is one intermission.
Mask-wearing and social distance seating and all other COVID-19 protocols will be followed for all shows.
The cast also includes Whitney Bechstein as Lucy, Maggie Titus as Sally, Terra Sloane as Snoopy, Alex Meade as Linus and Emma Matney as Schroeder.
The ensemble includes Lauren Clifford, Emma Ferguson, Celia Miller, Jezelle Mitsch, Rory Mott, Kathryn Mullins, Katie Osten and Riley Rader.
Despite being in remote learning for most of the school year, the high school drama department has been very active all year.
Students have produced three shows prior to this musical, said drama Director Jo Beth Gonzalez.
The first show was rehearsed online, recorded in person and is available on YouTube as a radio drama.
The next production, in January, had a very small audience and it too is available for viewing. Actors wore masks.
The third show was a series of one-acts and monologues, performed for family and friends in March.
“The difference with ‘Charlie Brown’ is that we are publicizing it much more widely because we can now seat at 25% capacity,” Gonzalez said.
This production involves about 60 kids whereas the previous productions involved less than 20, she said.