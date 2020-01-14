BGHS principal on unpaid leave - Sentinel-Tribune: Community

BGHS principal on unpaid leave

Jeff Dever

Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 1:33 pm

BGHS principal on unpaid leave By Sentinel-Tribune Staff Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green High School’s principal has been put on unpaid leave for not following protocol and not reporting an incident to the superintendent.

Jeff Dever, who has been principal since 2002, is on leave without pay Jan. 2-20.

Posted in , on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 1:33 pm.

