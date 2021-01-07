During Tuesday’s special meeting, the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education accepted the retirement of high school Principal Jeff Dever.
“He’s been a mainstay at the high school and has impacted a lot of lives of students throughout his tenure,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
Newly elected board President Norm Geer echoed those sentiments.
“I’ve known every principal at the high school since the 1960s, and of all those principals, Jeff is the one that I respect the most,” he said. “He was there for us in good times and bad times. He was the rock we could always depend upon.
“We’ll miss his commitment to the high school, staff, student and to the BG school district community.”
Dever’s retirement is effective Aug. 1.
He has been principal since 2002.