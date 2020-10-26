Each year, the Bowling Green High School staff nominates students to the Rose Court. These students exemplify the core values of Bowling Green schools: accountability, compassion, courage, creativity, integrity, respect, responsibility, and service.
This year, the Rose Court has nine boys and nine girls as representatives.
Kolin Atwood is the son of Kori and Kevin Atwood. He plays golf and baseball and is a member of DECA. He is involved with the Cure JM Foundation and enjoys spending time with his friends and family. He hopes to attend college at Bowling Green State University or the Ohio State University and study data sciences.
Eli Brown is the son of Jenny and Todd Brown. He plays varsity football, basketball, and baseball, and is a member of DECA and the National Honor Society. He volunteers with Rudolph Christian Church, the BG Zombie Mud Run, and the American Red Cross Blood Drive. He has worked on the grounds crew at Carter Park. He has been recognized with a Scholar Athlete Award and as a captain of the football team. He plans to major in biology and has career interest in physical fitness and nutrition.
Ethan Chou is the son of So-Hsiang Chou and Hsueh-Ching Kan. He is involved with the BGHS Drama Club and Quiz Bowl team, as well as member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. He is also a member of the Toledo Symphony Youth Orchestra and ISO419. He has been recognized as a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist and an AP Scholar. In college, he plans to study computer science.
Ethan Ferguson is the son of Melanie and Bill Ferguson. He is a member of the cross country team, StuCrew, and the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. He works at Newman’s Marathon. He hopes to attend college at the Ohio State University or University of Cincinnati to study architecture and pursue his dream of becoming an architect.
Christian Kuhlwein is the son of Sara and Roger Stalets. He plays football and lacrosse, and is a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to attend Bowling Green State University with a career goal of a sports medicine physician.
Alex Landgraf is the son of Angela and Edgar Landgraf. He is the president of the marching band, the Ohio Energy Project, a member of DECA, and the National Honor Society. He is involved with the Teen Ambassador Board and Wood County Teen Court and plans to attend a four-year college. He is interested in a career in law.
Dominic Meszaros is the son of Susan and Andrew Meszaros. He plays varsity football and tennis, is a member of the First Amendment Club, and a member of National Honor Society. He is a youth service member at St. Thomas More University Parish, youth group at St. Aloysius Church, involved with Teen Ambassador Board of Ohio, and works at Kroger. He has been recognized by the Ohio Academy of Science State Science Day, the Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair, and the University of Toledo Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Award. He plans to attend Bowling Green State University and study neuroscience.
Cole Nemeth is the son of Dana and Michael Nemeth. He is involved with the Bobcat Marching Band, Madrigals, Drama Club, and BGHS StuCrew. He plans to attend Bowling Green State University and is interested in studying business or healthcare.
Thomas Rigel is the son of Catherine and Tom Rigel. He is a member of the varsity cross country and track teams, a DECA member, a National Honor Society and Spanish Honors Society member. He has been recognized as 2nd team all-NLL for cross country, and a National Qualifier for DECA in the Finance Operations Research event. He plans to attend a four-year university and major in finance; he has a goal of becoming a financial planner.
Kaitlyn Applegate is the daughter of Jen and Don Applegate. She is involved with cross country, wrestling, track, and a member of the FFA. She works at McDonald’s, is active with her church and has served the community on a volunteer trip to Kentucky. She plans to attend Owens Community College and University of Toledo to pursue her studies in speech language pathology.
Kelli Amburgey is the daughter of Laura and James Amburgey. She is the treasurer of the Bobcat Band, participates in school musicals, is on the StuCrew executive board, and a member of DECA and the National Honor Society. She dances at Julie’s Dance Studio including in the “Nutcracker” each year and works at Fiddle Stix Boutique. She plans to attend Miami University or the University of Cincinnati and study marketing and fashion studies.
Ellie Boyle is the daughter of Katie and Joe Boyle. She is on the StuCrew executive board, treasurer of the French Club, class representative of the Superintendent’s Advisory Board, co-captain of the JV tennis team, a member of the National Honor Society, and a former Bobcat mascot. She is also a school representative for the Human Relations Commission, a member of BRAVE, a French tutor, and Black Swamp Arts Festival volunteer. She has been recognized as a Buckeye Girls State delegate and a state and national qualifier for National History Day. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University and majoring in political science, and hopes to lead a life in public service.
Kaylee Dean is the daughter of Mary and Dan Dean. She is president of the StuCrew Executive Board, a member of Key Club International, a senior class representative, on the varsity basketball team, and a Quiz Bowl member. She also is a member of St. Aloysis Church. She has been recognized as a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Buckeye Girls State delegate, and earned a superior rating at the Ohio State Science Fair. She plans to attend Bowling Green State University to study forensic science with a major in chemistry.
Jenna Hastings is the daughter of Tricia and Joe Hastings. She is a member of the football, basketball, and competition cheer teams, a four-year StuCrew member, vice president of Hospitality in DECA, and a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She is an active volunteer in the community and a competitive dance at The Beat Dance Company. She plans to go to college, and is currently undecided on her major.
Leanne Hershberger is the daughter of Kathy and Andrew Hershberger. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Société Honoraire de Français. She is a dancer at Julie’s Dance Studio and part of the “Nutcracker All Jazzed Up” production for 10 years. She is also a Girl Scout and is currently working towards her Gold Award with a project redecorating and reorganizing the BGHS Guidance Office. She has been recognized as a PSAT/NMSQT Commended Scholar, and BG Exchange Club September Student of the Month. She is exploring several colleges and has interests in studying biology/genomics, environmental policy, or gender and sexuality studies, as well as continuing her interests with dance and ceramics.
Emma Matney is the daughter of Tami and Gabriel Matney. She plays soccer, and is a member of the Drama Club and choir. She is involved with her church youth group and plans to attend Oklahoma Baptist University with a focus in fine arts.
Jenna Sickler is the daughter of Stephanie and Kirk Sickler. She is a varsity tennis player and varsity track member, vice president of Marketing in DECA, and a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. She volunteers with the Cure JM volleyball game, the BG Zombie Mud Run, American Red Cross blood drives, and the Bobcat-a-Thon. She runs a photography business specializing in senior and family portraits, works at the City Pool, and is a receptionist at the Gallery Salon. She has been recognized as a Scholar Athlete Award and plans to attend Bowling Green State University to study business management and entrepreneurship, with the goal to start her own business upon graduation.
Terra Sloane is the daughter of Heather and Rob Sloane. She is the president of the Drama Club and on the StuCrew Executive Board, an active member of the choir and art departments, and a member of the National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society. She has been involved as an Ohio State Thespian officer, active in over 30 productions and a student board member with the Horizon Youth Theater, and works as a server at Call of the Canyon. She plans to attend a four year university to major in political science and government with a minor in history or gender studies.