Bowling Green High School Model UN attended a two-day Miami University Model UN conference on April 9-10.
The guest speaker was Laura Neack, a professor of political science at Miami University.
There were three committees:
Crisis committee — The Russian Revolution: Russian Provisional Government 1917
General Assembly (GA) committee — A Potential for Peace: Negotiations following the Battle of Borondino, 1812
General Assembly (GA) committee — Rights of Non-Humans: Dolphin Rights Panel
Bowling Green High School received four awards:
The Russian Revolution: Russian Provisional Government 1917 — Kirby Bucks (best delegate), Lucinda Busselle (honorable mention) and Lucille Nomaguchi-Long (most improved)
A Potential for Peace: Negotiations following the Battle of Borondino, 1812 — Gabriel Mott (honorable mention)
BGHS delegates who also attended the conference included Julia Becker, Samuel Challu, Gianna Hemming, Ashley Knowlton, Ben Rippey and Alex Xu.