Bowling Green High School had three students identified as National Merit Semi-Finalists for the 2020-21 school year.
Ethan K. Chou, Matthew J. Fyfe and Andrew O. Nelson made the cut.
They were identified by their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). There are approximately 16,000 students identified as semi-finalists this year from the 1.5 million high school juniors taking the test last fall.
The three students will compete for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships with more than $30 million dollars awarded next spring.
National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in April.