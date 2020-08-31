The following members of Bowling Green High School’s Class of 2020 submitted scholarships they received to use this fall.
The school handed out $100,901 in local scholarships.
The following students submitted their scholarships information.
Mackenzie Fleshman will attend Bowling Green State University. She received a $4,000 annual University Freshman Academic Scholarship from Bowling Green State University; a $1,000 BG Exchange Club Award of Excellence Scholarship; a $1,000 BG Kiwanis Joan Gordon Memorial Scholarship; a $1,000 Glass City Federal Credit Union annual Scholarship; a $500 Bobcat Boosters Club Scholar Athlete Scholarship; and a $250 BGHS PTO Scholarship.
Nicholas Foster will attend Bowling Green State University. He received a $500 Ross M. Shirkey Memorial Scholarship; a $500 Central Joint Fire Department Scholarship; and a $1,000 BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship.
Tressa Greiner will attend Bowling Green State University. She received a $2,000 Fern B. Harger Scholarship; a $500 dollar Dick Mlinarik Memorial Scholarship; a $6,000 Bowling Green State University Merit Scholarship; and a $4,000 Action Program Scholarship.
Macy Hanus will attend the University of Toledo. She received a $5,000 annual academic scholarship. She also received a $15,000 annual athletic scholarship for golf. Last summer, she was awarded an $800 scholarship from the Smitty Invitational Golf Outing.
Asa Lanning will attend Ohio State University which awarded him a $22,469 Land Grant Opportunity Scholarship. He also received a $493 Elmer L. Boyles Memorial Scholarship; a $1,000 BG Schools Foundation Scholarship; a $1,000 BG Kiwanis Club Scholarship; and a $1,250 Hancock-Wood Scholarship.
Alyssa Larsen will attend Brigham Young University in Utah. She received a $1,000 BG Exchange Club Award of Excellence Scholarship.
C.J. Layne will attend the University of Kentucky. He received a $1,400 Panskepp, Quinn, Sanders, Wolfe Memorial Scholarship; a $1,461 Tim Young Memorial Scholarship; and a $300 BGHS Faculty Book Scholarship.
Sarah Munson will be attending Bowling Green State University. She received an $8,000 BGSU Freshman Academic Scholarship; a $2,000 BGSU Bravo Music Award for Violin Scholarship; a $2,500 P.E.O. STAR Scholarship; a $700 P.E.O. Ohio Scholarship; a $750 Jodi Lyn Krone Memorial Scholarship; a $500 Amy Reynolds MacRitchie Music Scholarship; and a $500 Dave McCutcheon Memorial Scholarship
Hailey Perez will attend Ohio State University. She received a $1,000 BG Kiwanis Club Scholarship; a $1,000 Wood County Hospital Foundation Scholarship; a $300 BGHS Faculty Book Scholarship; and a $1,000 Martin Family Scholarship.
Hailey Trimpey will attend Ohio Northern University. She received a $20,000 Ohio Northern Presidential Scholarship; a $3,000 Ohio Northern Legacy Award; a $1,000 BG Kiwanis Club Scholarship; and a $1,500 BG Community Foundation Scholarship.
Robert Walters will attend Ohio University at the Honors Tutorial College. He received the $2,603 Marjorie and R. Donald Robinson Scholarship.
Cordelia Witzler will attend Bowling Green State University. She received an $8,000 renewable Freshman Academic Scholarship; a $1,000 Wade and Joanne Shinew Scholarship; a $500 Amy Reynolds MacRitchie Music Scholarship; and a $750 Jodi Lyn Krone Memorial Scholarship.”
Isabella Zachary will be attending Bowling Green State University. She received a $6,000 Freshman Academic Award Scholarship; a $5,000 Robert and Ellen Thompson Scholarship for Working Families; a $1,000 Peggy L. Schmeltz Scholarship; and a $1,000 Linda Snyder Memorial Scholarship.