Two Bowling Green High School graduates have been selected as Schmidthorst Student Ambassadors.
Bowling Green State University’s Schmidthorst College of Business recently made the announcement.
Chloe Rogowski and Jake Stucker have both been accepted into the 2021 Student Ambassador Cohort.
Stucker is a 2019 BGHS graduate and Rogowski graduated in 2020.
Student Ambassadors represent the Schmidthorst College by engaging with prospective students, current students, and alumni. In preparation for their role, Schmidthorst Student Ambassadors complete a course focused on presentation and networking skills.
Rogowski and Stucker have been highly engaged students in the Schmidthorst College student organizations and BGSU campus activities.
“I am thrilled to be accepted into the Schmidthorst Student Ambassador Program,” Stucker said. “The Schmidthorst College is amazing, and I look forward to working with Dean Ray Braun as a Schmidthorst Student Ambassador.”
“I’m so happy to be selected as Schmidthorst Student Ambassador,” Rogowski said. “I’m most excited to get the opportunity to network with others and meet peers with the same goals.”
The Schmidthorst College of Business is among the top 1% of business programs in the world and is ranked as the 29th best public undergraduate business program in the United States. Learn more at http://www.bgsu.edu/business.