The Bowling Green State University Schmidthorst College of Business has selected two 2021 Bowling Green High School graduates for the Schmidthorst Student Ambassador Program.
Jenna Sickler and Jenna Hastings will join the program.
“We are pleased to accept Jenna Sickler and Jenna Hastings into the Schmidthorst Student Ambassador Program,” said Dean Ray Braun.
Student Ambassadors represent the Schmidthorst College by engaging with prospective students, current students, and alumni. In preparation for their role, Schmidthorst Student Ambassadors complete a course focused on presentation and networking skills.
Sickler has been a highly engaged student in the Schmidthorst College student organizations and BGSU campus activities.
“I’m really looking forward to working with all the different stakeholders in the Schmidthorst College,” Sickler said. “I can’t wait to join this great organization.”
“I am thrilled to be accepted into the Schmidthorst Student Ambassador Program,” Hastings said. “The Schmidthorst College is amazing, and I look forward to working with Dean Ray Braun as a Schmidthorst Student Ambassador.”
The Schmidthorst College of Business is among the top 1% of business programs in the world and is ranked as the 29th best public undergraduate business program in the United States. Learn more at http://www.bgsu.edu/business.